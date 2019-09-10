|
Clara L. Hartford
Clara Hartford, 60, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born on August 23, 1959 in Oregon, Ohio. Clara enjoyed fishing bowling and handheld video games.
Clara is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Henry Hartford; and daughters, Heather and Michelle Hartford. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Robert Hartford.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, September 12 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019