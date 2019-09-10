Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Hartford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara L. Hartford


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara L. Hartford Obituary
Clara L. Hartford

Clara Hartford, 60, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born on August 23, 1959 in Oregon, Ohio. Clara enjoyed fishing bowling and handheld video games.

Clara is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Henry Hartford; and daughters, Heather and Michelle Hartford. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Robert Hartford.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, September 12 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now