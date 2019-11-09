|
Clara Marie (Brown) Buckland
Clara Marie (Brown) Buckland, age 91, of Maumee passed away on November 7, 2019 at 8:30 am. She was born December 25, 1927 to August and Adelaide (Vennekotter) Brown in Leipsic Ohio. Clara graduated from Miller City High School. She was a long time parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, where she was a member of the Alter Rosary Society.
Clara and her husband Paul loved traveling. Hawaii, Caribbean, Italy, Canada, Florida and much more of the United States. They also volunteered in the St. Joseph's Church kitchen and bingo for many years. She also belonged to the Perrysburg Senior Center and did many crafts, alterations and was active in bowling and playing cards.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul Buckland; 2 of her sisters, Helen Snyder and Rita Jane Schroeder; and brother, Julius Brown. Clara is survived by her children, Becky (Bob) Lehman, Daniel (Peg) Buckland, Gene (Lyn) Buckland, Terry (Morris) Emery, and Ken (Tammy) Buckland, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family will receive guests at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home at 501 Conant St. Maumee on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 3 to 8 PM. Final viewing will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 Broadway in Maumee on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9:30 am followed by a mass of Christian burial that will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wayne St. Maumee, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Joseph Church Maumee or Hospice.
The family would also like to thank Lakes of Monclova for their excellent care of Mom!
Published in The Blade on Nov. 9, 2019