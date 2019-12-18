|
Mrs. Clara McKinney Brandon Owens
Ciara McKinney Brandon Owens, departed this life at age 100, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in her home in Stone Mt, GA. She was born on June 18, 1919 to Eddie and Florence Robinson McKinney in Rison, AK.
She was preceded in death by her parents and children, Eddie Brandon and Martha Smaw. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Luella (Arthur) Ward, of Toledo, OH, Timothy (Diane) Brandon Jr., Jackson, TN, Danny Brandon of Toledo, OH, Carlton (Shirley) Brandon, of Las Vegas, NV, Florence Bass, Larry (Michelle) Brandon and Diane Edwards of Stone Mt, GA and Michael (Lillie) Brandon, of Riverside, CA; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Love Missionary Baptist Church, 10050 Angola Rd., Swanton, OH 43558, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Reverend Clark Morgan, Pastor.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019