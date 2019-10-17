The Blade Obituaries
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Resources
Clarence E. Langston Obituary
Clarence E. Langston

Clarence E. Langston of Woodville, Ohio, died Tuesday afternoon, October 15, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Margaret Langston; son, Michael (Jenny) Langston; daughters, Linda Langston Mayer and Debra (Terry) Allgire; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and sister, Charlotte Kusian. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lula Langston; five brothers; and one sister.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019. Burial will take place in Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, with a luncheon to follow for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 ()

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 17, 2019
