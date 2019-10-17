|
Clarence E. Langston
Clarence E. Langston of Woodville, Ohio, died Tuesday afternoon, October 15, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Margaret Langston; son, Michael (Jenny) Langston; daughters, Linda Langston Mayer and Debra (Terry) Allgire; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and sister, Charlotte Kusian. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lula Langston; five brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019. Burial will take place in Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, with a luncheon to follow for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 ()
Published in The Blade on Oct. 17, 2019