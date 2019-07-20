Resources More Obituaries for Clarence Riser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clarence Eugene "Gene" Riser

1935 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) C.E. "Gene" Riser, city of Toledo traffic engineer from the 1960s into the 1980s who as city manager was a stabilizing force after a city investment lost millions, died Monday in Via Elegante, a long-term care facility in Tucson. He was 83.



He'd been in declining health, his wife, Barbara Riser, said. The couple moved to Oro Valley outside Tucson in 1987. She retired as secretary to the Lucas County engineer. He retired as Toledo safety director and commissioner of traffic engineering.



Known for his trademark cowboy boots, worn with suit and tie, Mr. Riser retired in February, 1987. He was Toledo's safety director and commissioner of traffic engineering, posts to which he returned in May, 1986, when Philip Hawkey became city manager. He was hired by the city in 1963.



He became Toledo city manager in May, 1985, days after David Boston resigned from the position in the aftermath of the city's investment loss of $19 million through a Florida brokerage firm that later failed.



"He was calming, and at the time it was a little bit hectic," said Donna Owens, who was mayor. "I needed somebody who would help steer the ship in a calm manner, and somebody who had the confidence of everybody surrounding him. You needed somebody who was going to be a strong leader and who had a wonderful personality, and he had all those things."



Mr. Riser accepted the mayor's call, but said he wanted to return to his old jobs when a professional city manager was found.



"It was his sense of duty to the city," said Steve Herwat, deputy mayor to Mayor Mike Bell and an engineer who in the 1980s went to work for Mr. Riser in traffic engineering.



"He was a great boss," Mr. Herwat said. "He was a consummate professional. I only worked for him for four years, but he taught me so much during that time."



As Mr. Riser retired from city service, he was lauded for overcoming the financial crisis while persuading voters to renew the city's 0.75 payroll income tax.



Mr. Riser said he considered the renewal of the tax one of his three most important contributions to the city.



"I firmly believe the city would be on its ear without that passage," Mr. Riser said at his retirement.



Mr. Riser also cited his roles in establishing the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority and in computerizing and synchronizing the city's traffic signal system. A University of Toledo professor, writing in 1987 to The Blade Readers' Forum, said that because of Mr. Riser, Toledo "has become of the best traffic-engineered cities in the country.



"Anyone who has driven in other large American cities can appreciate his accomplishments in achieving easy-flowing traffic patterns," Professor John Gillespie wrote.



Mr. Riser often faced pressure from various mayors, members of city council, and citizens for new traffic lights or changes in parking patterns.



"He was very professional, very by the book," Mr. Herwat said. "It's very easy in a political environment to bend to the whims of politicians. Gene refused to do that. He wanted to do exactly what was right and exactly what was called for."



Ms. Owens was a West Toledo homemaker seeking a traffic light in her neighborhood. Mr. Riser didn't approve of the light, but told Ms. Owens how she could achieve her goal - which included going door to door and speaking to City Council.



"It taught me a lot. It spurred me on to running for City Council," Ms. Owens said. In 1985, as she was naming Mr. Riser city manager, she said, "One thing about Gene - you always know where he stands."



Mr. Riser had a role as the interstate highway system made its way through Toledo, his wife said.



Clarence Eugene Riser was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Dayton to Ida and Clarence Riser. He was a graduate of Randolph High School in Englewood, Ohio, and served as a second lieutenant in the Army.



He received a civil engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in traffic engineering from Northwestern University. He formerly was an engineer for the Minnesota highway department.



In 1979, he received the President's Award for outstanding leadership and professional service from the Ohio section of the Institute of Transportation Engineers. He was a former president of the Ohio unit.



He and his wife appreciated horses and harness racing. He followed the Cincinnati Reds and, after moving to Arizona, the Colorado Rockies. The couple were season ticket holders to the Tucson Roadrunners and Arizona Coyotes hockey teams.



"He was a happy person," his wife said. "Very serious in his work, but when we were with our friends, he was lots of fun and laughed a lot."



Surviving are his wife, the former Barbara Howard, whom he married Feb. 22, 1969; daughter, Sandra Riser; son, Bradley Riser; two grandchildren, and and three great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Vistoso Funeral Home, Oro Valley, Ariz.



The family suggests tributes to the Nature Conservancy.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on July 20, 2019