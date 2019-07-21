Clarence Eugene "Gene" Riser



Gene Riser, 83 years old, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He was born in Dayton, OH to Clarence and Ida Riser. Gene is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara; his children Sandra (Bernard Weisberg) Riser and Bradley (Christine) Riser; grandchildren Erin (Michael) Mitchell and Austin (Amanda) Riser and three great-grandchildren.



Gene graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Civil Engineering and later received his Master's degree in Traffic Engineering from Northwestern University. He worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation before becoming the Traffic Engineer for the City of Toledo. Gene also served as the Safety Director and became the City Manager for the City of Toledo. Gene retired in 1987 and he and Barbara moved to Oro Valley, Arizona.



Gene was a great fan of Horse Racing, Hockey (Coyotes and Roadrunners) and Baseball (Reds and Rockies).



Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Vistoso Funeral Home 2285 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley, AZ. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gene's name to The Nature Conservancy



Sign Gene's online guestbook at www.VistosoFH.com or call 520-544-2285 for information.



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019