Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Clarence's life story with friends and family

Share Clarence's life story with friends and family

Clarence Gillard Mr. Clarence Gillard 93, passed away, April 14, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories sons, Bobby Sr., Duane, Joseph (Kim), Willie, Mark (Joyce) and John (Beth) Gillard; daughters, Lucille Gillard and Evelyn Gillard-Jackson (Toney), Sharon Hightower (Romel) and Lisa Gillard-Gamble (Daniel); 58 grandchildren.Due to COVID 19 services are private.

Would you like to Send Flowers