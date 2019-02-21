Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Indiana Ave. Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Indiana Ave. Baptist Church
Clarence L. Strong Jr. Obituary
Clarence L. Strong Jr.

Clarence L. Strong, Jr., age 88, passed away, February 16, 2019, surrounded by family.

Clarence worked at E. I. DuPont, for 37 years and at The House of Day Funeral Service for over 20 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; children, Rudy Strong, Audrey (Perry) Riley, Ann Jaymes, Kenneth Strong, Katina (Dan) Johnson, and Clarence Strong, III.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, at The House of Day Funeral Service from 7-9pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, preceded by a 10:00 am Wake at Indiana Ave. Baptist Church. Officant, Rev. Willie Knighten, Sr., Interment will be at the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019
