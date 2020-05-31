Clarence "Mac" Leo Mackey Jr.
04/14/1932 - 05/26/2020
Clarence "Mac" was called "home" on May 26, 2020 with his whole family present either in person or in pictures. He was born April 14, 1932 in Galion, Ohio, Clarence Leo and Grace Imogene (McLain) Mackey welcomed Clarence Leo Jr. into the world. Mac, as he preferred to be called, spent his early years in Galion, Bradford, Logan and finally, Painesville, Ohio. The son of a football coach, Mac was active in sports, lettering in baseball, basketball, and football, playing two years with Don Shula. Upon graduation from Harvey High School in 1950, he was offered a football scholarship to the Citadel choosing instead to attend Ohio University. He graduated from OU in 1955. Having participated in ROTC, he graduated as a commissioned officer serving his obligation in the Army Intelligence Corp. He said often that his job was "to keep Toledo safe from spies."
In 1955, he married Faith Johnson with whom he had 5 children; divorcing in 1970.
His professional career began in 1957 in Toledo with the Ernst and Ernst Public accounting firm; in 1972 he became the CFO for the France Stone Company. In 1984, the CFO for Winzeler Stamping Company and Design Institute America in Montpelier, Ohio where he remained until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Financial Executive Institute. He served on the Board of Directors for the France Stone Foundation and the Winzeler Stamping Company. Mac was a member of Zion UMC, for 67 years; currently affiliated with the Church of the Cross UMC.
In 1971, Mac married Marcella Weber; three daughters were born to that marriage. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states. Summers were spent tending their extensive gardens.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 48 years; eight children, Linda (John) Fitch, David (Cheryl) Mackey, Fritz (Nancy) Mackey, Paul (Stephanie) Mackey, Diane Mackey (Yale) Roseborough-Goldberg, Meredyth (Chris) Paffrath, Lorrain (Matt) Smith, and Helen (Jeremy) Bonnough; 17 grandchildren, Jane (Kevine) Zembrodt, David, Adam, and Catherine Mackey, Freddie and Missy Mackey, Taylor (Kevin) Wojciechowski, Michael (Katie) and Corey Bush, Colin and Nolan Roseborough, Parker, Morgan and Brynna Smith, and Elliott, Abby, and Eric Bonnough; two great-grandchildren, Cora Zembrodt and Daniel Bush. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Our special thanks and appreciation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Memorials may be made to Church of the Cross UMC Toledo, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or donor's choice.
Funeral Arrangements will be handled by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
