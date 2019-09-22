|
Clarence "Paul" Sprague Jr.
Clarence "Paul" Sprague Jr., known as "Paul," passed away to glory on Thursday September 19, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on December 15, 1931 to Clarence Sr. and Hilda Sprague, who preceded him in death. On March 27, 1954, Paul and Donna were married and she survives. Also left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sheri (Carl) Reuther, Patricia (Jim) Essman and Susan (John) Kopka. He also leaves behind granddaughters, McKenna Essman and Christine (Andrew) Seeholzer along with 3 great grandchildren.
Paul worked at LOF and retired in 1994. He was gentle and kind, his family will miss him dearly.
The family wishes to acknowledge the staff of professionals who provided comfort and kindness for our precious "Papa" at Ebeid Hospice. We appreciate all the care from floors 6, 8, 9 at ProMedica Hospital. Without their dedication, our Papa would not have been as comfortable.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where a Masonic service will be held at 7:00 PM. The funeral will be held Tuesday September 24, at 11:00 at Ansberg-West. Condolences for Paul's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019