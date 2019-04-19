Clarence Wingate



Clarence was born to Lottie ( Frisbie ) and Willard Wingate February 7, 1922. He died in Sylvania of bladder cancer April 17, 2019. He graduated from Dundee High School in 1940.



He married Marilyn Heath in 1941 and held hands until she passed in 2004. They had three children: Gayle Somerville Rozanski, Heath Wingate, and Brett Wingate. Clarence's strong, willful genes were passed to his grandchildren Todd, Terence,Brian, Lora, Joshua, Jessica, and Taylor.



Clarence was a World War II veteran serving as a medic in the South Pacific aboard an air craft carrier. He did not have to go because he was a foreman at Willow Run Bomber Plant, but he volunteered.



He wore many hats in his life time. He was a salesman for Q-Mans Potato Chips, a professional dog trainer making many champions including National Springer Field Trial and Cocker Championships, and air quality controller at the University of Toledo. His main job was head patriarch of the family. He retired and moved to Tucson. Mom and Dad traveled 46 of the 48 continental United States. I have the photos to prove it.



After Mom's passing he moved to Mayberry Village. He made many friends and enjoyed beating them at euchre.



He is predeceased by his parents, wife, and sister Gerry(her children loved him more than an uncle).



At Dad's request, there will be no services. Heath will take his ashes in Tucson to join Mom's. Charitable contributions can be made to the or the . Online condolences may be shared at americancremationevents.com.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 19, 2019