1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Clark L. Ewing, who for 25 years led YMCA Storer Camps through growth and expanded offerings as he inspired campers from northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, died Feb. 24, at the Residence of Arbor Hospice in Saline, Mich. He was 92.



He had congestive heart failure, his daughter Linda Forster said.



Mr. Ewing retired in the mid-1980s from Storer Camps, founded in 1918 near Jackson, Mich., as part of what is now the YMCA of Greater Toledo. He still corresponded with former campers and staffers, or spoke with them by phone, and visited Storer when he could. He most recently stopped by in November, said Becky Spencer, the Y's vice president of camping.



"He stayed involved all these years," said Mrs. Spencer, who at age 3 in 1962 met Mr. Ewing when she took part in Storer's second family camp, an intergenerational weeklong event that she now attends with her grandchildren.



"Clark was a constant in my life and an inspiration," said Mrs. Spencer, who became camp director in 2014. "He created a culture at camp where you learned to take care of others."



Mr. Ewing also took part in the Storer centennial reunion last summer, which included the induction of his friend Richard Anderson to the camps' hall of fame.



"He was just a good person," said Mr. Anderson, chairman emeritus of The Andersons. "He was a good leader and enthusiastic about everything. The culture of the YMCA and the culture of Storer Camps is reflective of his personal culture, where he walked the walk. We worked on a lot of projects. He could recruit you into helping as effectively as anyone I ever saw."



As Mr. Ewing retired, he was credited with expanding the camp's acreage, from 250 to 1,200; adding buildings; creating a camp for girls and an all-weather nature center, and developing programs so Storer would be open year-round. He hired staff from around the world.



Mr. Ewing in 1986 said his childhood experience at Storer built his self esteem and fostered his devotion to Storer's development.



"The camp also provided a spiritual awakening for me, and I just felt that the camp and its experience could be instrumental to others," Mr. Ewing told The Blade in 1986.



His daughter said: "My dad loved kids. He never really was an old person at heart. That's one of the things that made him appealing to people of every age."



Born Sept. 20, 1926, to Viola and Paul Edward Ewing, he first visited Storer in 1939 and was a camper until 1942, when he became a junior counselor. At a party for counselors, he met his wife, who was attending with a friend of his.



He was a 1944 graduate of Macomber Vocational High School, where he studied drafting. He served stateside in the Army Air Corps in the last months of World War II. He continued to enjoy piloting a private plane for years afterward.



He attended the University of Toledo and went to work for Reynolds Construction Co., which was founded by Chuck Reynolds, a fraternity brother. Mr. Ewing oversaw the design and marketing of houses and became a vice president.



At Storer in the 1950s, he served on the board of managers and, in the summers of 1956-58, was part-time director. He believed the camp needed a full-time director, though, and was named to that role in 1961.



After he retired, he was a consultant to youth camps around the world, from Australia to Spain to the Pacific Northwest.



Surviving are his wife, the former Marilyn Hainbuch, whom he married in September, 1946; daughters, Marcia Lane, Linda Forster, and Nancy Ewing; sons, John and Robert Ewing; brothers, Charles and George Ewing; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson.



A celebration will be held June 15 at YMCA Storer Camps. Further details are pending.



The family suggests tributes to Storer's Ewing Scholarship Fund.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 3, 2019