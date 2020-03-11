Home

First Church of God
3016 Collingwood Blvd
Toledo, OH 43610
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Claude B. Awls


1943 - 2020
Claude B. Awls Obituary
Claude B. Awls

Claude Awls born October 5, 1943, passed away February 1, 2020. God in his infinite wisdsom called his faithful servant home. Claude was the eldest child of the late Nellie and Loney Awls Jr. He was a faithful member of First Church of God over 30 years.

A celebration of life will be held at First Church of God, 3016 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH on March 13. Family greetings 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., service immediately following.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
