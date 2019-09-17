The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Claudette M. Rittenhouse


1949 - 2019
Claudette M. Rittenhouse Obituary
Claudette M. Rittenhouse

Claudette M. (D'Arcangelo) Rittenhouse, 70, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on September 14, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Heartland of Perrysburg. She was born July 24, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, to C. Michael D'Arcangelo and Barbara (Johnson) D'Arcangelo. Claudette was a '67 graduate of Bedford High School and a longtime member of Regina Coeli Parish. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, drinking her Pepsi, watching her favorite sports teams (Milwaukee Brewers, Ohio State Buckeyes & Buffalo Bills), and loved spending time with her two grandchildren and dog, Howie. She had such a big heart when it came to her family and a stubborn streak that was a mile wide.

Claudette is survived by her children, Corey Rittenhouse and Gina Santacroce; grandchildren, Corey Rittenhouse, Jr. and Sophia Santacroce; brothers James "Donnie" (Terri) D'Arcangelo, Michael "Ronnie" (Teresa) D'Arcangelo, and Tony D'Arcangelo; many nieces and nephews; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Joe Vied; and niece, Jennifer D'Arcangelo.

Family and friends may visit from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43623.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Toledo Area Humane Society.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
