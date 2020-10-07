Claudia Jane Bradley8/23/1955 - 9/20/2020Claudia Jane Bradley, 65, of Toledo, OH, passed away unexpectedly on September 20th, 2020, from natural causes.Jane is survived by her daughter, Susan Falco; her brother, Ben Biggs; her sister, Toni Walker; and the many friends, extended family members, and former students who loved her. She graduated with honors from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and went on to receive an MFA degree in Creative Writing from Syracuse University, before embarking on a teaching career at Syracuse University, Virginia Tech, and finally at the University of Toledo, where she was a beloved teacher of creative writing for over thirty years. Of Jane's several books, her short story collection Power Lines was a New York Times Notable Book, and her novel, You Believers, landed on a dozen Best Book of the Year lists.The family asks that donations be made in Jane's name to the CUE Center for Missing Persons.