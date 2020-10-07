1/1
Claudia Jane Bradley
1955-08-23 - 2020-09-20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia Jane Bradley

8/23/1955 - 9/20/2020

Claudia Jane Bradley, 65, of Toledo, OH, passed away unexpectedly on September 20th, 2020, from natural causes.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Susan Falco; her brother, Ben Biggs; her sister, Toni Walker; and the many friends, extended family members, and former students who loved her. She graduated with honors from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and went on to receive an MFA degree in Creative Writing from Syracuse University, before embarking on a teaching career at Syracuse University, Virginia Tech, and finally at the University of Toledo, where she was a beloved teacher of creative writing for over thirty years. Of Jane's several books, her short story collection Power Lines was a New York Times Notable Book, and her novel, You Believers, landed on a dozen Best Book of the Year lists.

The family asks that donations be made in Jane's name to the CUE Center for Missing Persons.

www.toledocremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved