Services Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel 10304 Dixie Highway Louisville , KY 40272 502-935-0056 Memorial service 11:00 AM Maumee United Methodist Church 405 Sackett St. Maumee , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Claudia Trombla Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claudia Jean (Mowery) Trombla

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Claudia Jean (Mowery) Trombla



Claudia Jean (Mowery) Trombla, gently passed away at the age of 84, on Thursday, the 20th of June, 2019 while in the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio, River Rd. Perrysburg, Ohio. Born on the 28th of June, 1934 in Point Place, she was the first born of four daughters to Kenneth Claude Mowery and Dorothy Emile (Weisbrod) Mowery. She later grew up on Bapst Rd. near Reynolds Corners and graduated from Woodward High school in 1952. An avid participant in several school organizations such as Honor Society, Leaders Club, Y-teens, Junior Class Treasurer, she was senior yearbook editor of the Tattler, and post-graduation, became a lifelong member of the reunion committee. She enjoyed many years volunteering at the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic LPGA golf tournament, as the actor Jamie Farr was one of her classmates at Woodward with whom she remained friends throughout her life.



She went on to the University of Toledo and received her bachelor and years later her Master's Degree in Education. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega, and as an alumna, remained active lifelong within the local chapter. As an elementary school teacher, Claudia spent most of her 40 year educating career teaching 5th grade class at Fall-Meyer Elementary School, formerly on Krieger Dr. in Toledo. Claudia was known for her knowledgeability regarding a broad range of subjects and found great delight post retirement by joining the Northwest Ohio Chapter of The Compass Club, and for many years sat on the events committee as well as holding the office of current President and board member.



The world of music from opera, organ music to jazz vocalists nourished her deeply, and she was a member of the awarding winning Pride of Toledo Sweet Adelines Chorus for nearly 50 years. She thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie and performing throughout the city of Toledo, the state, as well as traveling nationally for competitions.



She was a member of the Toledo Symphony League and in particular was at the helm of organizing the Young Artist Competition. She excelled in bridging the gap between the ambitions of the parents and the anxiousness of the contestants with her congenial and affable manner, and her idea to offer a super-sized Hersey's chocolate bar helped to assuage the often tense atmosphere surrounding the competition. She also would carefully choose the specific bouquet of enormous flowers for each winner, carrying them all herself as she made her way from the parking lot to the stage where they were to be presented to each winner. Her ability to inspire a child to be the best they could be especially with regards to their educational endeavors, left an indelible watermark upon hundreds of children's formative years and beyond.



As the former public relations chairwoman of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, Claudia was instrumental in ushering in a program where ORTA partnered with Habitat for Humanity. Her love of gardening followed her wherever she went, and no soil was left unturned if she had a spare moment, a trowel and a flat or ten to plant. It was her endeavor throughout her life to follow her father's advice to "never arrive empty-handed, and always leave a place better than you found it."



She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched with her gracious smile, her inimitable wry humor and an undeniably unique sense of punctuality.



She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie (Ron) Simpson, and Dorene Timiney; brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Kesling; step-sister, Bonnie Shrider; as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends; her two children, Mark A.Trombla and Alysia Tromblay, brought her great joy and she treasured her 6 grandchildren, Matthew, Thomas (Tammi), Chelsea (Eric), Gabriel, Raphael Lungtok, and Sapphia; one great grandchild and was anticipating meeting another on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; and sister, Mary Kesling.



If you wish to make a donation in her name you may do so through the Toledo Symphony League. A memorial scholarship has been created in honor of her, to be given to future winners of the Young Artist Competition.



A Memorial Service in Celebration of her Life will be held on the June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St. Maumee, Ohio.



To leave a special message for Claudia's family, please visit



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from June 25 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries