Claudia KiddClaudia Kidd, 74 of Toledo, OH, formerly of Mahomet and Fisher, IL passed away suddenly on September 6, 2020.Claudia was born in 1946 to Roland and Louise Kidd. She grew up in Fisher, IL and graduated from Fisher Highschool.She was a long-time employee of K's Merchandise and TJ Maxx in Champaign, IL. Prior to working in retail, she provided daycare for her niece Erin and other children and was much like a mother to her niece while she was growing up.Claudia loved gardening and tending to house plants and was an avid reader, especially of mysteries. She also loved animals, pets and the wild sort, and nature in general.Claudia was devoted to her family her entire life. She is survived by her brother, Larry; niece, Erin; nephew-in-law, Greg; and great niece, Ida, all of Toledo and all to whom she was much beloved and will be greatly missed by.There will be no services in Toledo and Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher, IL. Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.To leave a special message for Claudia's family, please visit