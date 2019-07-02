Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudio Linares
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudio E. Linares II


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudio E. Linares II Obituary
Claudio E. Linares, II

Claudio E. Linares II, 47, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away suddenly after an acute illness Sunday, June 30, 2019. Claudio was born in Bronx, New York on April 25, 1972 to Claudio and Maria (Carmona) Linares. He will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness and his love of life.

Claudio is survived by his father and "Mama Lucy", Claudio and Lucinda Linares M.D.; siblings, Rhannyel (Sherry) Linares, Nathan Linares, Alexandra (Noel) Ortiz, Anthony (Dana) Ortiz, Madelyn (Ryan) Hendrickson and Marylou Farfan; uncles and aunts, Juan Castro Leal, Celeste Castro Leal and Maria Catalina Lozoya; and nieces and nephews, Gabrielle, Trevor, Naomi, Jaiden, Regina, Patricio, Sophia, Stephan, Evan, Mia, William, Christian and Michael.

Visitation will be at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Claudio's memory are asked to consider Thomas M. Wernert Center, 208 Woodruff, Toledo, Ohio 43604.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now