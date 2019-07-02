|
|
Claudio E. Linares, II
Claudio E. Linares II, 47, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away suddenly after an acute illness Sunday, June 30, 2019. Claudio was born in Bronx, New York on April 25, 1972 to Claudio and Maria (Carmona) Linares. He will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness and his love of life.
Claudio is survived by his father and "Mama Lucy", Claudio and Lucinda Linares M.D.; siblings, Rhannyel (Sherry) Linares, Nathan Linares, Alexandra (Noel) Ortiz, Anthony (Dana) Ortiz, Madelyn (Ryan) Hendrickson and Marylou Farfan; uncles and aunts, Juan Castro Leal, Celeste Castro Leal and Maria Catalina Lozoya; and nieces and nephews, Gabrielle, Trevor, Naomi, Jaiden, Regina, Patricio, Sophia, Stephan, Evan, Mia, William, Christian and Michael.
Visitation will be at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Claudio's memory are asked to consider Thomas M. Wernert Center, 208 Woodruff, Toledo, Ohio 43604.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019