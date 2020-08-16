Clavera Kreuz Ruppel RamlowClavera Kreuz Ruppel Ramlow, age 96, passed away peacefully August 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. We will forever cherish the many memories of her and the legacy she leaves us of a faith-filled life demonstrated by her selflessness, of never speaking an unkind word, and of her kind gentle demeanor.Born the middle child among eleven siblings, she was quick to point out that it was "hard work" growing up in the country. Her inner beauty and grace though is how she earned the title of Swanton High School's homecoming queen. Clavera was married on November 12, 1949 to her first husband, Jack Ruppel and together they raised three children. Jack suddenly passed away November 5, 1972, one week shy on what would have been their 23rd wedding anniversary. She later met and was married to Arthur Ramlow where they enjoyed 19 years together before his passing.For over 20 years, she served up lunches at Whitmer High School's Cafeteria until retiring at the age of 72. She was a long time parishioner of St. Clement later becoming a member of St. Joseph Parish, Sylvania. For over fourteen years she made Oak Leaf Village her beloved home repeating that "this is the best place." Most recently, she lived with her son, John, whose home quickly became a gathering place for the family.Left to honor and cherish her memory are her three children; daughter, Patricia (Tom) Bennett; sons, John Ruppel (special friend Janis Wiezbenski), and Richard (Sonya) Ruppel; six grandchildren, Angela (Christopher) Bittel, Jodi (Benjamin) Lozier, Brittany (Joey) Gehringer, John Ruppel, III, Erica (James) Kettinger, Abbey Ruppel (fiancé Cole Shrader); eleven great-grandchildren, Jaden, Karsen, Pierce, Jillian, and Gabriel Bittel, Raelynn and Everly Lozier, Charlie and Katie Gehringer, George and Olivia Kettinger; step-grandchildren, Jamie (Jodi) Glonek, Jason Seikel, Josh (Laura) Seikel, Jackie (AJ) Coleman; step-great grandchildren, Nick and Izzy Glonek, Landon, Grady, Bryce and McKinley Seikel, Averie and Beau Coleman; brother, Jerry (Carol) Kreuz; sisters-in-law, Eloise Kreuz and Charlotte Kreuz; step-sons, James and Paul Ramlow; and numerous nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Melvina Kreuz; first husband, John "Jack" Ruppel; second husband, Arthur Ramlow; step-daughter, Kay Kajfasz; sisters, Veronica Helfrich, Agnes Parks, Eleanor Corrigan, Mary Jane Hughes, Regina Ankenbrandt and most recently, Antoinette O'Conner; brothers, Robert, Norman, and Alvin Kreuz; special sister-in-law, Ann Bourgeois.Sincere thanks and hugs to the loving staff at Oak Leaf Village, and also the compassionate professionals at Ohio Living Health and Hospice who most recently gave Mom all their love and support. The family will forever be grateful.The family will receive guests Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St Joseph's Church Sylvania, 5373 Main Street. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Leaf Village, Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice and St. Joseph Church, Sylvania in Clavera's memory.To leave a special message for Clavera's family, please visit: