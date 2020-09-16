Clayton J. Konz
May 14, 1931 - September 13, 2020
Clayton J. Konz, age 89, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Sunset House surrounded by his family. He was born May 14, 1931 to Leo and Catherine "Fern" (Smith) Konz in Sylvania, Ohio. Clayton was a US Army Veteran serving his country proudly. After his military service, he returned to Toledo where he met and married the love of his life, Joanne Bostwick on May 5, 1956. Together they raised three children. Clayton was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Local 18 for many years. He and his family were longtime parishioners of St. John Catholic Church in Point Place.
After retiring, Clayton and his wife bought and managed several rental properties in the Toledo area, something they enjoyed doing together. He also loved to travel and was proud to have been to more than 45 states in his motor home with Joanne by his side. Many of these times of travel included family vacations, Lake House visits, camping, boating and memories filled with adventure and laughter.
Clayton was also known for his love of card games.
Clayton was always on the go, bicycling through the neighborhood, finding garage sales and making friends wherever he went. He was also an avid gardener, donating some of his harvest to the local food pantries.
The Holidays were a favorite time for Clayton and he made sure every Christmas was filled with love and cheer for his family.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jean, Evelyn, Leo, Gerald and Janet. Clayton is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joanne; children, Jeffery (Marianne Barr) Konz of Indianapolis, IN, Michael (Jane) Konz of Toledo and Catherine (Jeff) Macke of Carmel, IN; grandchildren, Jon, Alex, Justin, Stephen, Michael Jr., Jordan, Matthew and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Clayton, Leighland, Logan, Aiden and Nora - the first girl in the Konz Family in 58 years. Also left to cherish Clayton's memory are his siblings, Orville (Elaine), Carol and Thomas (Amy); and sisters-in-law, Gladys and Sally Konz.
The family will receive guests Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 5153 Summitt St. Point Place, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Officiating will be Fr. Dave Cirata.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
