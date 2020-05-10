Clement Vascik
Clement Vascik, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away May 7, 2020, surrounded by family after a long struggle with cancer. He was born April 12, 1931 in Rossford, Ohio to Joseph and Rose (Bauer) Vascik. After graduation from Rossford High School he attended the University of Toledo and while there he became a member of Theta Chi Fraternity, where his "Brothers" became his lifelong friends. While at UT he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve serving 7 years. Clem met the love of his life, Elinore, on a blind date and they married in 1955, and together raised 6 children.
Clem had a long career in sales, loved his work and the friendships he made along the way. He was a sales representative for Wilkins Supply and later, spent the majority of his career at the Kellermeyer Company. After retirement, Clem worked as a consultant until he was 80.
Clem was a true handyman, fixing most everything in his home and yard. He enjoyed golf, gardening and you could count on him to bring out his ukulele at parties and holiday gatherings. Clem was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church for 61 years and served as an usher and member of Community Concerns. He was also a volunteer at St. Louis Helping Hands, Feed Your Neighbor, Wildwood Metropark and the Sylvania Senior Center.
Clem's greatest love was family, and he was proud of his 6 children. He looked forward to family gatherings and the traditions that went with them. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elinore, and children Gail Hogan (Dan), Becky Moorman (Gary), Greg Vascik (Kristy), Mary Beth Stevenson (Mark), Gretchen Leicht and Karen Zickes (Jim, deceased), along with 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Jane Vascik, Adelaide Vascik, Elinor Burke and Mary Katherine Cannady.
Due to current restrictions, services and burial will be private. Clem's funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream at 12:00 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 by visiting his page at walkerfuneralhomes.com, where condolences and fond memories may be shared as well. A celebration of Clem's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis DeSales High School, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Clement Vascik, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away May 7, 2020, surrounded by family after a long struggle with cancer. He was born April 12, 1931 in Rossford, Ohio to Joseph and Rose (Bauer) Vascik. After graduation from Rossford High School he attended the University of Toledo and while there he became a member of Theta Chi Fraternity, where his "Brothers" became his lifelong friends. While at UT he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve serving 7 years. Clem met the love of his life, Elinore, on a blind date and they married in 1955, and together raised 6 children.
Clem had a long career in sales, loved his work and the friendships he made along the way. He was a sales representative for Wilkins Supply and later, spent the majority of his career at the Kellermeyer Company. After retirement, Clem worked as a consultant until he was 80.
Clem was a true handyman, fixing most everything in his home and yard. He enjoyed golf, gardening and you could count on him to bring out his ukulele at parties and holiday gatherings. Clem was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church for 61 years and served as an usher and member of Community Concerns. He was also a volunteer at St. Louis Helping Hands, Feed Your Neighbor, Wildwood Metropark and the Sylvania Senior Center.
Clem's greatest love was family, and he was proud of his 6 children. He looked forward to family gatherings and the traditions that went with them. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elinore, and children Gail Hogan (Dan), Becky Moorman (Gary), Greg Vascik (Kristy), Mary Beth Stevenson (Mark), Gretchen Leicht and Karen Zickes (Jim, deceased), along with 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Jane Vascik, Adelaide Vascik, Elinor Burke and Mary Katherine Cannady.
Due to current restrictions, services and burial will be private. Clem's funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream at 12:00 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 by visiting his page at walkerfuneralhomes.com, where condolences and fond memories may be shared as well. A celebration of Clem's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis DeSales High School, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.