|
|
Cleo Ann Bedell
January 31, 1947 - August 16, 2019
Dearly loved mother, partner, and friend, our beloved Cleo Ann Bedell passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Sylvania Township, OH home on the afternoon of Friday, August 16 at the age of 72.
Born in Aberdeen, SD on January 31, 1947 to Leo Strole and Thelma Strole (Johnson), Cleo lived a full and often adventurous life. Twice widowed and the last surviving member among six siblings, Cleo never allowed tragedy to dim her outlook, choosing always to embrace the positive in any situation. She enjoyed a long and successful career as a sales professional in the office supplies business but found her greatest joy in the time spent with friends and family. Known for her empathy and caring, Cleo was selfless in lifting others up. She made friends easily, bringing joy to everyone who met her. Her life stories, built up over years of adventure and adversity, were charming and endearing, and always shared with her trademark wit and laughter.
Cleo is survived by her sons, Shawn Hoilien (Jennifer) and Bradley Hoilen (Krista); her life partner, Gary Schwartz; his sons, and grandson, Colin; and extended family; all of her beloved nieces and nephews in the Dakotas; countless friends; and her cherished pets, rescue dogs "Muffin" and Heidi; and cat "Doc" (an acronym Cleo created for the "damn outside cat.") Cleo was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and first husband, Doyle Hoilen who passed in 1978; her second husband, Melvin Bedell who passed in 1985; her parents, Leo Strole and Thelma Strole (Johnson); and her sisters, Leone, Vicky, Kathleen, Connie; and brother, Stanley.
A celebration of Cleo's life will be at Shorty's Back Forty, 5215 Monroe St. in Toledo, OH, September 28, 2019 from noon until 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Toledo Humane Society.
A brilliant light in our lives has been extinguished. Our emptiness is assuaged by the sure knowledge that Cleo has been accepted into the arms of our Lord and is in happy reunion with all that she had previously lost.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019