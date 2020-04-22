Cleola Jean (Barton) Denman 11-3-1926 - 4-17-2020 Cleola Jean Denman, 93 of Toledo, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1926, to Julian and Viola (Wagoner) Barton. Jean attended Whitmer Senior High School where she excelled in her academics. She graduated as Senior Class President and Valedictorian for the class of 1944. In addition, she was offered academic scholarships to The University of Findlay, Bowling Green State University, and her ultimate choice Toledo University. On July 3, 1948 at Trilby Methodist Church, she married the love of her Life, William A. Denman Jr., who preceded in her in death after 60 wonderful years together. Jean retired from Kroger in 1988. She was a faithful woman, devoted to the Methodist church. She enjoyed volunteering for Friendly Center and Flower Hospital Guild. Jean had a great passion for reading. She enjoyed listening to music, playing cards, attending musicals/plays, hosting gatherings, and most importantly, devoting her life to her family. Her affection, generosity, and beautiful smile will be greatly missed, but memories of her will be forever cherished. Jean is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Theodore Barton; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Denman. Surviving are her loving children: Michael Denman, David Denman, Gary Denman, and Cheryl Garcia; grandchildren: Damian (Maral) Ayala, Amy (David) Yoder, Angelica Garcia (Joseph Vogelpohl), and Timothy James (Tiffany) Denman; great-grandchildren: Julia Jordan, Gabriel, Ari and Isaac Ayala, Owen and Myles Denman; her siblings, Donald Barton and June Rupp; special nephew, Dennis Denman; special friends, Nancy and Junior Hatfield; along with many nieces/nephews and friends that she adored. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43613. Special Thank you to Nurses Joanne and Rich at Elara Caring Hospice. The family suggests memorials be directed to Monroe Street Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe Street, Toledo, Ohio 43606, or the Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Parkway Unit 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606. Condolences for Jean's family may be expressed online at www.ansberg-west.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.