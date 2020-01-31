The Blade Obituaries
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Wake
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Braden United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Braden United Methodist Church
Cleola West Obituary
Mrs. Cleola West

Mrs. Cleola West, 87, of Toledo, OH, was called home by our Heavenly Father on January 24, 2020, while at her home with her children. Cleola was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert West, in 2014, to whom she was married to for 59 loving years.

Cleola was born in Evergreen, Alabama. After moving to Toledo, Cleola became very active in the community and worked for various organizations including the PTA, Bancroft Kent Center, Urban Renewal, EOPA, and Community Development. Afterwards, Cleola worked at the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority where she remained for over 30 years before retiring in 1994.

Cleola was a member of the Eastern Star Pride of Composite Chapter #81 O.E.S. PHA serving as Past Worthy Matron, Past Grand Deputy of District Number 2 and various other positions. She also held various positions in Lepaz Assembly #35 Order of the Golden Circle and was a member of The Henriettas

Cleola was raised in Beulah Baptist Church in Alabama and became a member of Braden United Methodist Church after moving to Toledo.

Cleola leaves to cherish her memory, children, Teresha Marcialet Clayborne, Debora A. West, Kimberly D. Reynolds, Wilbert W. West (Yolanda), and their sister, Sunceray Lamb; nephew, Eric B. West, whom she raised as his legal guardian; brother, Percy Rankins; sister, Mary L. Rankins; goddaughter, Teresa Lucas; grandchildren, Jelani, Danyell, Rashid (Melanie), Ricardo, Mira'chel, Stephanie, Angelica, D'Andre (Angelica), Don'tae, Sierra,

Gabrielle, Tyon; 18 great grandchildren and many more friends and acquaintances.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2-6:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, wake service Monday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Braden United Methodist Church, Rev. Cecil Thompson pastor, Rev. William Davis eulogist, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
