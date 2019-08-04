The Blade Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Warren A.M.E. Church
Cleoria Mance Obituary
Cleoria Mance

Cleoria Mance, 93, passed away July 22, 2019 at Heatherdowns Rehabilitation & Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Mance; daughters, Robin Smithe and Helena Holcomb-Easley and brother, Comas Knight.

Cleoria is survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, 2 nieces, 1 nephew, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Warren A.M.E. Church, Rev. Otis Gordon, pastor. Arrangements by Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
