Clifford Allen Wright
Clifford Allen Wright, age 83 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on December 23, 2019 in the Park Terrance Care Center. Clifford was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 6, 1936 to Charles and Caroline Wright. He was a Senior Service Representative for the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority (LMHA).
Clifford is survived by his longtime companion, Gloria Grant and loving children, Tracie Wright, Clifford Marsh (Monica) Wright; grandchildren, Enzo Wright, Ethan and Colin Schnapp; and former wife and friend, Bettye Wright-Kennedy.
Friends may visit at the Dale Riggs Funeral Home on Tuesday December 31, 2019 where the wake will begin at 1:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will be private. Please view the online gust registry at dalefh.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019