Clifford Davis Wenrick
Clifford Davis Wenrick, age 69, of Mullica Hill, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Toledo, OH, to the late George Wenrick and Mabel (Mitchell), he served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Cliff retired from Boeing where he was an Aerospace Engineer. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying. Cliff also enjoyed boating and kept his boat in Maryland.
Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Gloria J. (Jaramillo); four children, Silvia Kirberg, Sophia Osborne, Adam Wenrick and Crystal Wenrick; four grandchildren; and six siblings.
Funeral services are private and burial will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.