Clifford S. Williams



Clifford S. Williams, 72, of Richfield Center, passed away August 23rd peacefully in his home. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Francis; and just recently his sister, Mickey Williams-Meyer. Cliff is survived by his loving wife, Judy Glase Williams.



Cliff fought health battles his whole life, but he never let that slow him down and lived his life with great determination. He had a great passion for cars and motorcycles and was happiest when tinkering on those in his barn. He was proud of the motorcycle he built himself from the ground up, the famous Fat City motorcycle. Throughout life he made and kept so many friends that greatly enriched his life. He was also lucky enough to have a large circle of cousins that loved and admired him, as well as a family of several brothers and sisters-in-law.



Cliff had a deep fondness for animals, and requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Paws and Whiskers, 32 Hillwyck Dr, Toledo, OH 43615.





