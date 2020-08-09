1/1
Clifford W. Isaacson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford W. Isaacson

Clifford W. Isaacson, son of Leo and Goldie Isaacson passed Monday, August 3, 2020. Born on July 16, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio, Clifford "Wheaty" was a graduate of Macomber High School. He was trained in the electric trade and became an Electrician and member of the IBEW Local 8.

Clifford was married to Sharon Isaacson for 52 years. Clifford will be deeply missed by his wife Sharon Isaacson; sons, Rodney and Mia Isaacson and Ronald and Tracy Isaacson; grandchildren, Justin Isaacson, Keaton Isaacson, Turner Isaacson, Connlly Isaacson, Julia Isaacson, Zachary Isaacson, Laine Isaacson, Lydia Isaacson; great-granddaughter Luna Crable. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd L. Isaacson; and his parents, Leo and Goldie Isaacson.

Wheaty was always full of life and "spunk." Somethings that he enjoyed were spending time in his green house grooming his plants, going up to the lake house cruising on his pontoon boat, fishing and last, but not least a good margarita. There will be a private gathering for family and close friends.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter Funeral Home - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved