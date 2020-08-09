Clifford W. IsaacsonClifford W. Isaacson, son of Leo and Goldie Isaacson passed Monday, August 3, 2020. Born on July 16, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio, Clifford "Wheaty" was a graduate of Macomber High School. He was trained in the electric trade and became an Electrician and member of the IBEW Local 8.Clifford was married to Sharon Isaacson for 52 years. Clifford will be deeply missed by his wife Sharon Isaacson; sons, Rodney and Mia Isaacson and Ronald and Tracy Isaacson; grandchildren, Justin Isaacson, Keaton Isaacson, Turner Isaacson, Connlly Isaacson, Julia Isaacson, Zachary Isaacson, Laine Isaacson, Lydia Isaacson; great-granddaughter Luna Crable. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd L. Isaacson; and his parents, Leo and Goldie Isaacson.Wheaty was always full of life and "spunk." Somethings that he enjoyed were spending time in his green house grooming his plants, going up to the lake house cruising on his pontoon boat, fishing and last, but not least a good margarita. There will be a private gathering for family and close friends.