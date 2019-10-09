Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Climerteen Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Climerteen Bryant


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Climerteen Bryant Obituary
Climerteen Bryant

Climerteen Bryant, age 98, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Genacross of Lutheran Village. She was born to Margie and Bertha Brooks, in Tunica, Mississippi, on July 4, 1921. She loved the Lord and was big in her faith. Climerteen was a Sunday School Teacher for many years, and was a Missionary for the State of Mississippi. Climerteen will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Climerteen is survived by her loving grandchildren Teresa Crump, Sandra (Gregory) Wimberly, Deidre Kelly, Tina (Alex) Brown, and Jerry (Tracie) Kelly; 13 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; special cousin, Lillie (SQ) Bryant; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10–11:00 a.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice.

To leave a special message for Climerteen's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Climerteen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now