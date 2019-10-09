|
|
Climerteen Bryant
Climerteen Bryant, age 98, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Genacross of Lutheran Village. She was born to Margie and Bertha Brooks, in Tunica, Mississippi, on July 4, 1921. She loved the Lord and was big in her faith. Climerteen was a Sunday School Teacher for many years, and was a Missionary for the State of Mississippi. Climerteen will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Climerteen is survived by her loving grandchildren Teresa Crump, Sandra (Gregory) Wimberly, Deidre Kelly, Tina (Alex) Brown, and Jerry (Tracie) Kelly; 13 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; special cousin, Lillie (SQ) Bryant; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10–11:00 a.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 9, 2019