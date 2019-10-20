|
(News story) Clinton A. Mauk, whose renown as a Perrysburg and Toledo historian and raconteur largely followed careers in the family business and banking, died Wednesday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 92.
He'd developed complications from an intestinal problem discovered in early September, his daughter Betsey Harris said.
Mr. Mauk was a former president of Historic Perrysburg, a former president of the Rotary Club of Toledo, and a founder of the Black Swamp Conservancy. His book, Historical Tales of Toledo, published in 2004 under the auspices of Rotary, grew out of pithy sketches about northwest Ohio's past he delivered at club meetings - including battles, landmarks, and persons who made news, from captains of industry to the Licavoli gang.
"That book created a whole other career for him. He was in such demand for talking to all sorts of organizations," his daughter said. "In the prime of that he was giving six or eight talks a month. He loved it, and so I think did everyone else."
Nearly $300,000 in proceeds from the book have benefited the Rotary Club of Toledo Foundation, and he donated volumes to public school libraries.
Kathy Tate, Rotary executive director the past eight years, was new to Toledo when she became a member in 2003 and heard Mr. Mauk's talks at meetings.
"From him and through him, I learned about the importance of Toledo," Ms. Tate said. "He for me personally was one of the reasons I kept coming back."
Judy Seibenick, a friend and a Rotarian, said: "Clint was a strong leader and really lived the mission of Rotary. He was a servant leader of Toledo and the downtown and did all he could to improve the city.
"He was fun to talk to and was willing to tell you exactly how he felt about any subject matter," said Ms. Seibenick, Hospice of Northwest Ohio president and chief executive.
Mr. Mauk also had been a trustee of the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg, founded by the late Virginia "Diddy" Secor Stranahan, whom he knew since his childhood. He was an organic gardener and, out of talks he gave at 577, he put together a booklet, "Clint's Compost Corner."
He served on boards of local charities and civic groups and was a judge for the local Jefferson Awards.
He was born July 18, 1927, to Alice and Stanley Mauk and grew up in Rossford's Eagle Point Colony. He attended Rossford schools and Maumee Valley Country Day School. He was a 1945 graduate of Middlesex School. He enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and became a seaman first class. He later said that through his duty of training pilots, "he learned to speak on his feet and talk to people," his daughter said. "He always said that was a pivotal thing for him to do."
He received a bachelor's degree in English from Dartmouth College in 1950. After graduation, he spent time in the Pacific Northwest and in the South to prepare him for a career in lumber. His grandfather, C.A. Mauk, founded a Toledo lumber company in the late 19th Century.
Mr. Mauk became president of the business.
After the lumber company closed in 1967, Mr. Mauk was recruited to First National Bank of Toledo by his friend Charles "Chas" McKelvy, Jr., an executive there. As a vice president, he oversaw branch and internal operations and helped introduce automated teller machines to First National.
"He'd been a good communicator. He was organized. He could see the big picture - and could see where things were going," his daughter said.
He was chairman of the United Way's loaned executive program in 1980 and was president in 1982 of the Downtown Toledo Community Trust Board.
He closed his career as the Toledo Symphony's director of development.
He and the former Cornelia K. "Pat" Lathrop married June 8, 1953. The couple enjoyed such pursuits as bird watching and fly fishing as they traveled the world. She died March 8, 2019.
Surviving are his sons Jeffrey and John Mauk; daughters Elizabeth "Betsey" Harris and Caroline Walsh, and six grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will begin held at 1:30 pm. Nov. 22 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Perrysburg, where he and his wife were founding members. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg.
The family suggests tributes to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Perrysburg; the Rotary Club of Toledo Foundation; Black Swamp Conservancy, or a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019