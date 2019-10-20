|
|
Clinton "Clint" Alvah Mauk
Clinton "Clint" Alvah Mauk, 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on October 16th, 2019.
Clint was born to Stanley Morris Mauk and Alice Robert Mauk on July 18, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio. He grew up in Eagle Point Colony and attended school at Rossford Public Schools, Maumee Valley Country Day School, and graduated from Middlesex School in 1945. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old, and served as a Seaman 1st class. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He attended Dartmouth College, and received his degree in English in 1950. He married his sweetheart Cornelia "Pat" Kelsey Lathrop on June 8, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio.
After graduating from Dartmouth, he joined the family lumber business, where he eventually became President. In 1967, the family closed the business, and Clint then joined the First National Bank of Toledo. He was Vice President of Operations until he left the bank in 1987. He then spent more than two years as Director of Development for the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, helping to build a Development Office, and a new endowment fund.
He was very active in community and service organizations for his entire life. He was a founder of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, and the Black Swamp Conservancy. He served the United Way for 30 years. He was a 25-gallon blood donor. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Toledo for more than 65 years, where he variably served as President, Board Member, and Member of the Foundation Board. He wrote a book, "Historical Tales of Toledo", and all profits from the sale of that book went to the Rotary Foundation. He gave hundreds of talks on the history of Toledo and Northwest Ohio. He served on many local boards, including Compass, the Speech and Hearing Clinic, Toledo Red Cross, Historic Perrysburg, the 577 Foundation, the Child and Family Agency, Maumee Valley Country Day School, Levis Square Ministries, the Toledo Mental Hygiene Clinic, the Belmont Country Club, and the Carranor Club. He chaired Perrysburg School levies for several years.
Clint was an avid organic gardener, bird watcher, fly tyer and fly fisherman. He fly fished with his wife all over the world, including east Africa, New Zealand, Alaska, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the Bahamas. They spent years enjoying the Florida Keys. He loved playing golf, tennis, bridge, gin rummy, and poker. He was a master story teller.
Clint was preceded in death by his wife, Cornelia "Pat" Kelsey Mauk; parents, Alice and Stanley M. Mauk; his brother Robert M. Mauk; and his daughter in law Sheryl Holden Mauk. He is survived by his son Jeffrey Mauk and his wife Judith Grey of Denver, CO; his daughter Elizabeth (Mauk) Harris and her husband Bob Harris of Wetumpka, AL; his son John Mauk and his wife Diane Mauk of Alexandria, VA; and his daughter Caroline (Mauk) Walsh and her husband Martin Walsh of Cos Cob, CT.; six grandchildren: Clint Mauk; Taylor and Holden Mauk; and Drew, Emily, and James Walsh.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, November 22nd at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 871 East Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Perrysburg, The Rotary Club of Toledo Foundation, Black Swamp Conservancy, or a charitable organization of the donor's choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019