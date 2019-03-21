|
MR. CLINTON B. SALLIE
Mr. Sallie, 81, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Anne's Hospital. He was a graduate of the Morrison R. Waite High School, obtained his Bachelor's Degree from The University of Toledo and served as a Police Officer for the City of Toledo. He is survived by mother, Louella; daughter, Alicia D. Nash; granddaughter, Ashley M. Nash and sister, Shawn Smith. Funeral Services will be 4 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019