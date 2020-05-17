Clinton Lee Donelson
1932 - 2020
Clinton Lee Donelson

Clinton Lee Donelson, 88, of Toledo, OH, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital, where he had undergone emergency surgery. He was born in Sylvania, OH, March 30, 1932, to parents Otis and Alma (Haefner) Donelson, and they preceded him in death. After graduating from Burnham High School in Sylvania, Clinton began a career as a model maker for various pattern shops in Toledo. He was a long-time member of the Patternmakers Union. Clinton enjoyed making clocks, woodworking, caring for stray animals, and spending leisure time at the Elks and Moose Lodges in Sylvania, OH. Clinton married Beulah Shippert, June 25, 1966 and became a member of the Temperance Baptist Church, Temperance, MI. The couple built a home and resided in Deerfield, MI, for several years.

Clinton is survived by his brother, Eugene Donelson; his children, Scott and Kelly; uncle, Norm (Ruby) Haefner, and their children, Karen and Barry; cousin, Jimmy Haefner, and family; special friends, Gina Rodriguez of Delaware, OH, and Gregg Gilbert, of Toledo, OH. Other survivors include extended families of Beulah Donelson, Georgia Winkler, Cheryl Winkler Paxton, Kevin Winkler and Martha Drager and family.

At Clinton's request there will be no service or visitation. Those wishing to make a monetary contribution, please consider the Toledo Humane Society.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
