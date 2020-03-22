Home

Clinton S. Skipper


1930 - 2020
Clinton S. Skipper Obituary
Clinton S. Skipper

Clinton Steaven Skipper, age 90, passed away March 9, 2020, at home in Toledo. Clinton was born February 25, 1930, in Evergreen, Alabama, worked as a bus driver for the City of Chicago for many years and served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there will be no public services. He will be interred in Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, close to Evergreen, Alabama.

Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road Toledo, Ohio, (419) 475-5055.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
