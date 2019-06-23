|
Clinton Schmieg, Jr.
Clinton Schmieg Jr., of Port Washington, NY, born on February 21, 1932, passed away on September 6, 2018 in Naples, FL. Clinton graduated from Lehigh University in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Clint lived in Lambertville, MI, for almost 60 years and worked as a buyer at the Lion Store for 38 years until he retired in 1992.
Clinton was the loving husband of Patricia for 49 years and grandfather to nine grandchildren and three great grandsons. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Heather), Douglas, Christopher (Linda), Peter (Alice) and Adam (Jill).
A memorial service and luncheon in Clint's memory will be held on Saturday, June 29th, at 11 A.M. at Monroe Street United Methodist Church,3613 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43606.
Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019