Clyde A. Corns Jr.Clyde A. Corns Jr., 94, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 20, 1925 to Clyde and Ida Mae (Cothrell) Corns. He graduated from Waite High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Marine Corps during WWII. Once returning home from service, he worked as a Salesman at Nordman Roofing for 32 years before retiring in 1983. Clyde enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake Erie. He was a former member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Yondota Lodge #572, Zenobia Shrine, Zenobia Stewards, Eastern Star #317 and loved playing Euchre. Clyde was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.Clyde is survived by his daughter, Darla Steedley; son, David Corns; grandchildren, Robert (Elizabeth Thigpen) Steedley, Lisa (Tim) Stahl, Sean (Darlene) Steedley; and 9 great-grandchildren.. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernadine; grandson, David Corns Jr.; siblings, Leon and William Corns, Janet Baker and daughter-in-law, Janis Corns.Friends and family may visit Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. with Masonic Services at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00. Interment will follow in Willow Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Clyde's name may be directed to Promedica Hospice.