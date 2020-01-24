|
Clyde E. Hardy, Jr.
Clyde E. Hardy, Jr. age 64, of Liberty Center, OH passed away January 19, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born June 14, 1955 in Toledo to Clyde, Sr. and Hazel (Carmony) Hardy. Clyde was employed with Reichert Stamping, Toledo Stamping, Acklin Stamping and most recently with I.A.C. as a millwright and electrician. He enjoyed the Browns, University of Michigan football, riding his lawnmower "Jezebell," but most importantly Clyde loved his family. Clyde had an infectious personality and helped all who needed him at any time.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marie E. Hardy; children, Ann Marie (Matt) Mitchell and Ken Hardy; grandchildren, Thomas Hardy, Miranda Hardy, Faye Mitchell, Skylar Mitchell, Kenneth Taylor and Xavier Hardy; great-granddaughters, Marie J. Hardy, Penelope Hardy and Aubree Volgeli-Hardy; siblings, Beverly (Michael) Glynn, Anita Hardy, Virgil John Hardy, Peggy (John) Hadley and Linda (Dennis) Hasenbalg. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Hardy and niece, Michelle Glynn.
The family will receive guests, Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will begin Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Clyde's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020