Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde E. Hardy Jr.


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde E. Hardy Jr. Obituary
Clyde E. Hardy, Jr.

Clyde E. Hardy, Jr. age 64, of Liberty Center, OH passed away January 19, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born June 14, 1955 in Toledo to Clyde, Sr. and Hazel (Carmony) Hardy. Clyde was employed with Reichert Stamping, Toledo Stamping, Acklin Stamping and most recently with I.A.C. as a millwright and electrician. He enjoyed the Browns, University of Michigan football, riding his lawnmower "Jezebell," but most importantly Clyde loved his family. Clyde had an infectious personality and helped all who needed him at any time.

Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marie E. Hardy; children, Ann Marie (Matt) Mitchell and Ken Hardy; grandchildren, Thomas Hardy, Miranda Hardy, Faye Mitchell, Skylar Mitchell, Kenneth Taylor and Xavier Hardy; great-granddaughters, Marie J. Hardy, Penelope Hardy and Aubree Volgeli-Hardy; siblings, Beverly (Michael) Glynn, Anita Hardy, Virgil John Hardy, Peggy (John) Hadley and Linda (Dennis) Hasenbalg. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Hardy and niece, Michelle Glynn.

The family will receive guests, Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will begin Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Clyde's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -