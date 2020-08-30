Clyde G. Cooper



Clyde G. "Budd" Cooper, formerly of Toledo, OH. and Englewood, FL., died peacefully on August 12, 2020 in Springboro, OH. at the age of 92. He grew up in Toledo and was a graduate of Whitmer High School and used to joke that he majored in sports. After graduation he was immediately drafted and became a paratrooper and served in the US Army from 1945 - 1947. Upon returning home he started his own business, the Toledo Resilient Floor Layers. He retired in 1992 and moved to Englewood where he enjoyed playing tennis and golf and making many wonderful new friends from both the US and Canada.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Audra Cooper; his sister, Cora "Peg" Fraker; his first wife, Mary Kathleen "'Kay" Cooper; his son, Douglas D. Cooper; and his nephew, Gerald T. "Jerry" Fraker. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Margaret "Marge" Cooper; daughters, Deborah Hawkins, Jennifer (Rodney) Kusumi; son, Jeffrey J. Cooper; and grandchildren, Gretchen (Addison), Heather, Erin, Amara, Rafael (Kirsten), Christopher, Anna, Cache, Nash and little Kai. He is also survived by his step children, Charles (Christine) Wilson, Sandi (Dennis) Rutherford; and step grandchildren, Kellee (Joseph), Ryan, Christopher (Heather), Chad, Jeffrey, Lauren, Brynn, Reid, AJ, Raegan, Cassidy and Kaitlyn; and niece, Barbara Thourot; and nephews, Carlton "Butch" (Karen) Fraker and Larry (Mary) Fraker.



The family would like to thank the kind, wonderful staff at Tapestry Senior Living of Springboro and the competent, caring nurses of Hospice of Dayton for all their help. Per his wishes, there is no service planned at this time.





