Clyde R. Sharlow
1938 - 2020
Clyde R. Sharlow

Clyde R. Sharlow, 82, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Manor of Perrysburg with his family by his side. HE was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 1, 1938 to Clyde and Jeanette (Kelly) Sharlow. Clyde graduated from Clay High School in 1956 where he excelled in football, holding records for the longest catch and run in school history of 102 yards. He played on Clay's championship football team and is a member of the Hall of Fame. He went on to Findlay University playing football on a full ride scholarship, eventually playing semi-pro football with the Toledo Tornadoes. Clyde worked as a self-employed building contractor for over 40 years before retiring in 2011. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, gambling traveling and making many memories with his children and friends, especially breakfast and golfing with his 2 best friends, Cecil Adkins and Bob McDonald.

Clyde is survived by his children, Tim (Nancy), Dean (Mary), Ross (Michelle Richards) Sharlow, Lori (Ron) Timbrook; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Jim) Gray and Darles Zunk. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Otto.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd., on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Clyde's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or American Cancer Society.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
