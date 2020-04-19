Clyde Raymond Harder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde Raymond Harder Clyde Raymond Harder, 67, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. He was a proud father, grandfather and uncle who enjoyed a life of simple pleasures. Clyde was an avid O.S.U. fan who, throughout his life, enjoyed hunting, fishing, creating unique handicrafts, playing cards with family and appreciating all joys related to being a grandpa. Memories of him and his fun-loving, carefree spirit will be carried close in the hearts of his loved ones. He is survived by his mother, Darlene Harder; daughter, Alicia (Glen) Wright; grandchildren, Isaiah and Ruby; sister, Cheri (the late Herb) Arend; brother, Ted (Debbie) Harder and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul and father, Theodore. A memorial gathering to celebrate Clyde's life will be held at a later date.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved