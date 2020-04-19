Clyde Raymond Harder Clyde Raymond Harder, 67, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. He was a proud father, grandfather and uncle who enjoyed a life of simple pleasures. Clyde was an avid O.S.U. fan who, throughout his life, enjoyed hunting, fishing, creating unique handicrafts, playing cards with family and appreciating all joys related to being a grandpa. Memories of him and his fun-loving, carefree spirit will be carried close in the hearts of his loved ones. He is survived by his mother, Darlene Harder; daughter, Alicia (Glen) Wright; grandchildren, Isaiah and Ruby; sister, Cheri (the late Herb) Arend; brother, Ted (Debbie) Harder and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul and father, Theodore. A memorial gathering to celebrate Clyde's life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.