The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
Clyde Scoles Obituary
Clyde Scoles

Clyde Scoles, passed away, unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 69. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, he and his family have lived in the Toledo area since 1978. Hard working and conscientious, Clyde focused his energies on serving the people of Lucas County, Ohio. Tirelessly, first as Associate Director and then as the Director of TLCPL, he continued the work of previous visionary Library directors to broaden consensus and build community outreach. By renovating the Main Library, his goal was to bring 21st Century function and capabilities to an already outstanding resource. Mr. Scoles was a distinguished leader of the community and well known throughout the area, accumulating many awards for his contributions and service to the Lucas County public. He was also a well known and respected professional throughout the Library world. His experience and participation in local, state and national Library events will be missed. But it is by his family that he will be most missed. His love for them was foremost always in his mind and heart and will remain with them forever.

He is survived by numerous family and friends.

Friends may call at Jerry Spears Funeral Home, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday, 4-8 PM where service will be held 10:00 AM Friday. Entombment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Lucas County Public Library, 325 N. Michigan St., Toledo, OH, 43604.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019
