Coann Marie Brown



Coann Marie Brown, age 64, of Lambertville, MI, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 9, 1954 in Toledo, OH to Cody and Rose Marie (Lojewski) Clyde. Coann was a graduate of Whitmer High School and the University of Toledo. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at both UTMC and Flower Hospital, specializing in Rehab. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she cherished being with her family and friends. She also loved traveling, especially trips to the beach and ocean.



Coann was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Cody Clyde Jr. and Wade Clyde. Survivors include her loving husband of 26 years, David J. Brown (married February 14, 1993); her only son, Christopher Brown; daughters, Kasey (Bill) Ellis, Kelly (Tony) Schohn, and Kristy Luther; grandchildren, Sebastian Schohn, Ceceilia Ellis, Will Ellis, Medalian Klinger and Malcholm Bortz; and sisters, Lynn Fox, Tracy Christen and Kim Eid.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30-9:39 a.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Services will begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with a Funeral Prayer Service in Regina Coeli Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019