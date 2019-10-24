|
|
Cody Dalton Rogers
Cody D. Rogers, 27, of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 7, 1992 to Darrell Rogers and Clara Dominguez. Cody was known for having a collection of Nike shoes, outfits that always matched, bling, being the jokester of the crowd that always lit up the room. He loved working with his step-father learning body work, hanging out with his friends and wanting to be accepted wherever he went. He was an animal lover, but what stood out the most was his giving attitude and selflessness. Cody had a kind soul and will be sorely missed by so many.
Cody is survived by his father, Darrell (Andrea) Rogers; mother, Clara (Leroi) Basinger; siblings, Mario (Amanda) Navaia, Benjamin; step-siblings, Jennifer, Christopher, Alyssa, Amanda, Chad; cousins, Joshua, Marlena, CJ, Timothy, Nina, Karina, DaLeeia, Cody, Austin, Jennifer, Danny, Alysa, Matthew; aunts, Diana, Rita, Linda, Lorie; uncles, Larry, Richard, Toby, Andre; grandmothers, Rachel Rogers, Hope Dominguez, Bernice Temple; many friends including his best friend, Tyler Pruss. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clem Dominguez and Eugene Rogers.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, October 26, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Willow Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019