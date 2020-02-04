|
|
Cody Nicholas Clayton
12/05/1994-01/31/2020
Cody Clayton died January 31, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1994 to Delbert and Lynn (Demski) Clayton. A 2013 graduate of Cardinal Stritch, he was currently studying Visual Communications Technology at Bowling Green University looking forward to a May graduation.
Survived by parents; brother, Casey (Lexi); and sister, Alexandrea.
Visitation 2-8 p.m., February 4, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, 9156 Summit, Erie, MI 48133 (734) 317-7199. In-State 10 a.m., with 11 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Church Erie on Feb. 5, 2020. www.merklefs.com.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020