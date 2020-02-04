Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merkle Funeral Service Inc
9156 Summit St
Erie, MI 48133
(734) 848-5185
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc
9156 Summit St
Erie, MI 48133
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Erie , OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Erie , OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cody Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cody Nicholas Clayton


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cody Nicholas Clayton Obituary
Cody Nicholas Clayton

12/05/1994-01/31/2020

Cody Clayton died January 31, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1994 to Delbert and Lynn (Demski) Clayton. A 2013 graduate of Cardinal Stritch, he was currently studying Visual Communications Technology at Bowling Green University looking forward to a May graduation.

Survived by parents; brother, Casey (Lexi); and sister, Alexandrea.

Visitation 2-8 p.m., February 4, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, 9156 Summit, Erie, MI 48133 (734) 317-7199. In-State 10 a.m., with 11 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Church Erie on Feb. 5, 2020. www.merklefs.com.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merkle Funeral Service Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -