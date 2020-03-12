|
Colleen A. French
Colleen A. French, age 87, of Maumee, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Otterbein of Monclova with loving family by her side. She was born on July 25, 1932 to Thomas and Dorothy (Carney) Brassil in Toledo. Colleen was a licensed LPN and worked in various settings. She also worked for Maumee Public Schools for many years in food services. Colleen was a longtime member of Maumee United Methodist Church and an active member in the choir from childhood. She directed the Cherub Choir for over 30 years and she played in the Bell Choir. Colleen was also active in the Sweet Adeline's and the Ohio/Michigan Choir, which allowed her to travel extensively. She loved crafting, ceramics and was very talented in everything she made. Colleen's greatest love was when she traveled to Ireland and got to meet extended family. Her love for her family was fierce and she enjoyed all the time spent with them, especially her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Colleen's smile and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon French; siblings, Allen, Molly, Bonnie, Doug and infant sister Sally. Colleen is survived by her loving children, Jim French and Sandy Alexander; grandchildren, Nicholas Alexander, Lindsay (David) McKitrick, Jason (Brandy) French, and Joe (Katie) French; 9 great-grandchildren, Larissa, Kendra, Alex, Avery, Ethan, Owen, Lillian, Charles and Everett; siblings, Shirley Grothjan, Nancy (Glenn) Nunnally, Susan (Tom) Jesionowski and Bernie (Teresa) Brassil; in-laws, Helen Dennis, Jim French, John (Carol) French, Ila Myers, Edna Robeson and Karen (Fred) Hall; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., Maumee, OH 43537 with Funeral Services beginning at 1:30 p.m. at church. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery at 4:30 p.m.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Maumee United Methodist Church Music Department or a .
Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020