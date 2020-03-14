|
(News story) Colleen A. French, a nurse and food service worker for whom choral music transcended the decades, died Monday in Otterbein Monclova care facility in Monclova Township, where she lived the last year. She was 87.
She was in declining health over the last year, her son, Jim French, said.
Mrs. French started singing as a teenager in the choir of what is now Maumee United Methodist Church.
"The choir hit the right tone, and she never turned away from it from that point on," her son said.
Mrs. French, a soprano, sang in the choir until about two years ago. For 30 years she also directed children ages 5 to 7 at church for the Cherub Choir. She brought the young singers to attention with a loud snapping of her fingers.
"She liked the idea that the kids were blooming at that age and this was their first entry into the church," her son said.
The children had a part in adult services, and for Christmas she wrote or adapted material for her young charges that was religious and theatrical. She taught herself to play the organ to lead the children in rehearsal.
"She made sure they were not going to disappoint the parents," her son said.
"Us growing up, she was a good mama bear," her son said. "Nobody messed with her kids, and if she had charges - the choir - she took those kids under her wing and was ready to do anything to make her and the world around her pleasant, in a functional sort of way."
Mrs. French traveled the region in the 1970s singing with the Sweet Adelines, a women's barbershop chorus. She also traveled to perform with the Michigan/?Ohio Concert Choir, which held annual concerts at the Stranahan Theater.
"She found a place of peace and enjoyment and camaraderie when she was the traveling with the Sweet Adelines and the [Michigan/?Ohio] Choir," her son said.
When a traveling company of The Sound of Music played the Stranahan, Mrs. French and some of her choir friends filled out the company as nuns.
"I have pictures of the only Methodist nuns to walk the streets of Ohio," her son said.
Mrs. French also kept the troupe nourished, bringing in roasters full of corned beef and cabbage.
When her daughter, Sandy, was in the Maumee High School band, Mrs. French was president of the band parents group. Band uniforms had been repaired and added to for years, but needed to be replaced.
"In one year, she spearheaded a fund-raiser that had enough money for new uniforms," her daughter said.
Mrs. French was focused on accomplishing any task well.
"She was ingenious and creative," her daughter said. "If she felt strongly about a cause, she not only was going to make it happen, it was going to be nice or pretty or creative."
Mrs. French was a licensed practical nurse, keeping her license in force from 1962-2004, according to a state database. She worked in nursing facilities and in doctor's offices.
She was a food service worker as well, at Maumee Junior High and High School for several years into the 2000s.
She was born July 25, 1932, to Dorothy and Thomas Brassil. The family's economic plight forced several of the children to live in the former Lucas County Children's Home in Maumee for several years.
Mrs. French said it was a positive experience. They had singing and music and were served three meals a day. Her mother visited every Sunday.
"She kept a lot of friends from that time," her son said.
Her husband, Vernon French, died in May, 1972.
Surviving are her son, Jim French; daughter, Sandy Alexander; sisters, Shirley Grothjan, Nancy Nunnally, and Susan Jesionowski; brother, Bernie Brassil; four grandchildren, and great-grandchildren,
The family will receive guests after 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Maumee United Methodist Church, where services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are by Newcomer-Southwest Chapel. The family suggests tributes to the music department of Maumee United Methodist Church or a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 14, 2020