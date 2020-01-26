|
Colleen Fosnaught
Colleen Ann (Spencer) Fosnaught passed away peacefully at her residence, Alexis Gardens, on January 21, 2020. Colleen was born and raised in Toledo, April 23, 1928, to Fern Sharpe Spencer Penny and Earl Spencer. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School, Class of 1946. She met the love of her life, Kenneth Duane Fosnaught, a WWII Veteran and University of Toledo engineering student at a function with the Pilgrim Congregational Church. Duane rejoined the service to become a Navy Aviator after graduation and their adventure began. They moved often from coast to coast and enjoyed Navy Stations in the Marshall Islands and Japan. Colleen transformed over 25 houses into loving homes during the first 35 years of marriage. She and Duane retired on Lake Meade at East Berlin, PA. Colleen recently returned to Toledo, to be nearer family. Colleen was a very proud full time homemaker and professional volunteer with Girls Scouts in CA, WA and Japan, American Red Cross in NJ and PA, United Churches of Christ in CA,VA, RI, OH and PA, Home Makers of Lake Meade and the East Berlin Library. She delivered Meals on Wheels for 35 years in NY and Adams County, PA. However, her favorite rolls were as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved entertaining wherever they lived.
Colleen is survived by her daughter, Karen (Mark) Mansue, NJ; granddaughters, Eve Fosnaught (Charles Truong), CA, Gwyneth (Len) Minicozzi, Toledo, Carrie (Brian) Denson, NJ; grandson, Matthew Mansue, KY; great grandchildren, Gabriella and Joey Minicozzi, Toledo, Lee and Celeste Truong, CA and Savanna Buffone, NJ. She is also survived by her brother, Daniel ( Rachel) Penny, MI; nieces, JoAnn (James) Babka , MI and Sandey Spencer, Betsy Spencer (Ron) Miller, both Toledo; nephews, Ron Spencer, Toledo, Michael Spencer( Julie) Sylvania, Lewis (Allison) Penny and Nate (Kara) Penny, both MI; grand and great -grand nieces and nephews, the Babkas and Hirzels. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years, Kenneth Duane; son, Larry Fosnaught and brother, Bill Spencer.
The family thanks the friends of the family and ProMedica Hospice for assisting with Colleen's care. Colleen was privately cremated as per her wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life for Colleen during the summer. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider a local animal shelter, the American Red Cross or the Fosnaught Endowment at the East Berlin Library, East Berlin, PA. Her family has entrusted Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation with her arrangements. To send the family an online condolence, please visit
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020