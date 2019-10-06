|
Colleen J. Glenn
Colleen June Glenn, age 88, of Toledo, passed away September 29, 2019 in her home. Colleen was born April 1, 1931 in Samaria, MI to Ernest and Sylvia (Ennis) Cook. She was employed with the Flower Hospital for 30 years as an insurance clerk before her retirement. Colleen was a member of Trilby United Methodist and the Coast Guard Flotilla Auxiliary 10-4 serving as their Treasurer for10 years. She enjoyed boating and was a motocross and NASCAR fan.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Tom) Alliman, Vickie (Jim) Glenn, David (Patti) Glenn,; siblings, Shirley Gable, Bonnie Welborn; sister-in-law, Edith Cook; grandchildren, Tom Jr (Lisa), Lisa, Jim, Tricia (Mike), Zack (Kate), Sara (Neal), Nick (Katie) and Amber (Charlie), great grandchildren, Brandan, Drake, Lacey, Bernice, Vata, Chalei, Chazmin, Lydia, Tyler, Aliyah.
In addition to her parents, Colleen was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Doyle Glenn; granddaughter, Jodi and brothers, Morris and Ray Cook.
The family will receive guests Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2 - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home . Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Christian Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Colleen's memory.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019