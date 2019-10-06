Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Colleen J. Glenn


1931 - 2019
Colleen J. Glenn Obituary
Colleen J. Glenn

Colleen June Glenn, age 88, of Toledo, passed away September 29, 2019 in her home. Colleen was born April 1, 1931 in Samaria, MI to Ernest and Sylvia (Ennis) Cook. She was employed with the Flower Hospital for 30 years as an insurance clerk before her retirement. Colleen was a member of Trilby United Methodist and the Coast Guard Flotilla Auxiliary 10-4 serving as their Treasurer for10 years. She enjoyed boating and was a motocross and NASCAR fan.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Tom) Alliman, Vickie (Jim) Glenn, David (Patti) Glenn,; siblings, Shirley Gable, Bonnie Welborn; sister-in-law, Edith Cook; grandchildren, Tom Jr (Lisa), Lisa, Jim, Tricia (Mike), Zack (Kate), Sara (Neal), Nick (Katie) and Amber (Charlie), great grandchildren, Brandan, Drake, Lacey, Bernice, Vata, Chalei, Chazmin, Lydia, Tyler, Aliyah.

In addition to her parents, Colleen was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Doyle Glenn; granddaughter, Jodi and brothers, Morris and Ray Cook.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2 - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home . Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Christian Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Colleen's memory.

To leave a special message for Colleen's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
