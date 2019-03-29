Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lord and Stephen's East
Colleen Jeanne Bach


Colleen Jeanne Bach Obituary
Colleen Jeanne Bach

Colleen Kerwin Bach, born in 1939 in Toledo, Ohio, passed away on March 26th. She was a dedicated mother, survived by five children, Errynne Wingo (Rob), Jeffrey Comstock, Richard Comstock (Sue), Michael Comstock (Jennie), Stephanie Gabriel (Jason), 11 grandkids, four great-grandkids, and a brother, Dennis Kerwin (Betty), two nieces and a nephew. She loved sewing, quilting and anything to do with domestic animals. Visitation/service is at Lord and Stephen's East from 12-2 on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 29, 2019
